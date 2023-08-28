Crews from Newton Abbot Fire Station were called to a laboratory in Exeter this week following a 'toxic and harmful' chemical spill.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Saturday 26 August with crews claiming it to be the second large-scale decontamination incident of the week.

Crews from Newton Abbot, Danes Castle and Middlemoor Fire Stations all raced to the incident alongside the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) where chemicals had either been spilt or had dangerously degraded over time.

Due to the risk the chemicals imposed, Hazmat officers entered the building to assess the danger of the chemicals. Teams entered the building in full safety kit before they were decontaminated using a mass decontamination unit - which is essentially a large shower.

According to Newton Abbot Fire Station, a number of the chemicals within the building had been damaged. Thankfully, all areas and liquids have now been made safe and present no further hazards.

Several of the chemicals within the building had been damaged Credit: Newton Abbott Fire Station

In a statement online, Newton Abbott Fire Station said: "The incident information we had was that an old laboratory in the area, which has since been closed, may have been involved in a quantity of various chemicals being spilt, or that have dangerously degraded over time.

"Due to the toxic and harmful nature of these chemicals, it was the decision of our Hazmat advisors that crews would commit into the building. This was in order to assess the damage and situation of some of the more volatile chemicals and see if they would pose a threat to any members of the public.

"In order for crews to be protected, two teams entered the building wearing full structural fire kit as well as BA ( Breathing Apparatus ) with a GTS (Gas Tight Suit) over all of it to provide them with maximum protection. They also took with them a variety of gas monitoring and detection equipment to help identify any leaks or vapours.

Hazmat advisors were at the scene Credit: Newton Abbott Fire Station

"Whilst these crews got ready to be deployed, the crews from Newton Abbot inflated our MD4 (Mass Decontamination) structure and completed all of the necessary pre-checks prior to its use. The MD4 is effectively a large shower that can have varying detergents and cleaning chemicals pumped through it to deal with whatever hazardous materials an individual may be subjected to.

"Once completing their wears inside the building, the GTS crews committed to the MD4 so that they could be properly decontaminated from a variety of chemicals that they had been exposed to.

"The incident was an overall success with varying agencies, as well as various Hazmat officers and crews, working well together to achieve a positive outcome. Several of the chemicals within the building had been damaged. Thankfully, however, all areas and liquids have now been made safe and present no further hazards."