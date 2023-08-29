Firefighters have threatened legal action against the government to prevent asylum seekers from being moved back onto the Bibby Stockholm barge.

The Fire Brigade's Union (FBU) has outlined fears surrounding overcrowding, a lack of fire exits and far-right opposition to the barge creating an increased risk of arson attacks.

Lawyers acting for the union have now sent a letter to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman outlining safety concerns - which they say have been ignored.

It comes after the 39 men who had been moved onto the barge had to be moved off after just a few days on board when Legionella bacteria was found in its water supply.

The FBU is now asking that no one be moved back onto the barge until its concerns are addressed. Its lawyers have given the Home Office until 4pm on 31 August to respond.

The Home Secretary has insisted the giant vessel is safe amid threats of legal action from firefighters.

What are the main fire safety concerns?

The FBU's letter says it has "serious fire and operational safety concerns" with the union's assistant general secretary Ben Selby describing the vessel as a "potential death trap".

The letter says the FBU is concerned "for all persons" who may have to live or work on the barge as well as "for the safety of all firefighters" who may be required to attend the barge in the event of a fire or other emergency.

The letter raises concerns about overcrowding, with 500 men due to live on board, and a lack of fire exit access. According to reports, there were just two fire escapes in use shortly before people were moved onto the barge.

It goes on to say the FBU has concerns the asylum seekers do not speak English and have no experience of safety requirements or drills.

It also highlights many of those due to live on board have faced "traumatic situations" on their journey to Britain which makes them too traumatised to be expected to undergo fire drills.

The Bibby Stockholm is intended to house around 500 migrants but the plan has been beset with problems and delays Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The letter says: "In the view of the FBU, far-right opposition to asylum-seekers, reported in the news, gives rise to a real risk of arson attacks or use of hazardous materials against the barge."

It says the Home Secretary's decision to house asylum seekers on the barge has created an "apparently entirely new and highly dangerous accommodation arrangement" in which 506 "traumatised asylum seekers may face a fire while being "entirely untrained" in fire safety or even having done fire drills.

"This situation is inherently unsafe," it adds. "Moreover, the FBU is concerned that adequate provision has not been made for fire evacuation points to allow the asylum-seekers to leave the barge safely, and with sufficient speed."

It comes after the men who briefly lived on board said conditions on the barge drove one to attempt suicide in an open letter to the government.

They described it as a "place of exile" and said conditions on board provided a "terrifying residence".

When questioned about the barge today, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was unable to say when migrants would be moved back onto the barge.

“We’re working through making sure that all the regulations are followed”, he said.