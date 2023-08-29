Passengers at Bristol Airport are facing a second day of delays and disruption after a "technical issue" hit UK air traffic control systems.

While the technical issue has been resolved, Bristol Airport says there is ongoing flight disruption for its passengers on Tuesday 28 August.

According to the airport's website, four arriving flights and three departing flights have been cancelled. However, passengers have reported as many as 17 flights have been delayed or cancelled - despite being listed as operating as normal on the airport's website.

Bristol Airport, easyJet and Jet2 have been contacted for clarification.

People have also reported issues with easyJet's flight tracker, claiming it is showing flights left or are due to depart as normal even though they have actually been cancelled.

Bristol Airport arrivals - cancellations and flight delays so far

Belfast International - easyJet - EZY 224 - 9:45 cancelled

Glasgow - easyJet - EXY 202 - 10:00 cancelled

Amsterdam easyJet - EZY 2922 - 10:15 cancelled

Inverness - easyJet - EZY 246 - 14:20 cancelled

Kos - Jet2.Com - LS 1848 - 22:10 - delayed until Wednesday 30 August

Heraklion - Jet2.com - LS1832 - 22:40 - delayed until Wednesday 30 August

Bristol Airport departures - cancellations and flight delays so far

Alicante - easyJet - EZY 2723 - 10:15 - cancelled

Venice Municipal - easyJet - EZY 2831 - 10:35 - cancelled

Inverness - easyJet - EXY 245 - 11:00 - cancelled

Kos - Jet2.com - LS 1847 - 13:15 - delayed until Wednesday 30 August

Heraklion - Jet2.com - LS 1831 - 13:40 - delayed until Wednesday 30 August

What has Bristol Airport said?

"Airlines are proactively managing the situation and since yesterday they are cancelling flights in advance," a Bristol Airport spokesperson said.

"While the NATS technical issue has been resolved, customers can expect ongoing flight disruption today as the airlines work to return to normal the flight operations.

"Customers are advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information."

The latest statement from easyJet

ITV News West Country asked easyJet how many flights had been cancelled or delayed from Bristol but a spokesperson for the firm did not specify the number.

Instead, they said: “While the majority of our flying programme is operating as planned today, the knock-on impact of yesterday’s UK ATC systems failure means that some flights this morning were unfortunately unable to operate.

"We notified customers in advance, providing them with options to transfer their flight for free or receive a refund to help them rearrange their plans.

“While this is outside of our control, we apologise for the difficulty this has caused for our customers and we remain focused on doing all possible to assist and repatriate them as soon as possible at this very busy time of year.

“We recommend that all passengers continue to check their flight status on our Flight Tracker for real-time information before travelling to the airport.”