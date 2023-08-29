A man has exposed himself to a woman near a disused leisure centre in Swindon.

The indecent exposure happened between the Oasis Leisure Centre and Ferndale Road cycle path at around 3pm on 9 August.

He then walked off in the direction of the Ferndale Road housing estate.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

The man is described as in his early 20s with an athletic build, tanned with long dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

He was wearing light blue jean shorts and a white T-shirt with black writing on it.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54230084936.