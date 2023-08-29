A man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with facial injuries following an assault at a nightclub in Plymouth.

It happened at Fever nightclub in Derry's Cross at around 2.50am on Thursday 20 July.

Police investigating the assault have now released two pictures of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are aware that the quality of the images is low.

"However at this time these are the only images we have and we hope that the public may still be able to assist."

Witnesses are urged to call police on 101 quoting reference number 50230200124.