A Somerset man has been seriously injured after being involved in a crash while on holiday in Portugal.

Finn Webber, from Combwich near Bridgwater, was visiting the country with his family when the crash happened on 9 August.

Six members of the family were hurt during the incident.

They say the car Finn was in performed an emergency stop to avoid a crash ahead but was then one of two cars hit from behind by an oil tanker.

Finn and his 18-year-old brother Sam were cut free from the wreckage by fire crews.

Finn suffered head trauma, a dislocated hip and a broken femur in the crash and has been left in a coma.

His loved-ones have since been fundraising to pay for an air ambulance to transport him back to the UK.

Iveta Lacy-Hulbert launched a crowd fundraising appeal to raise the £40,000 needed to fly Finn back to the UK. At the time of writing, nearly £55,000 has been raised for Finn.

On 27 August Alessia Webber, one of the page organisers, said an air ambulance is booked for Tuesday 29 August and “hopefully, Finn will be back in the UK soon”.

She also said: “Today, it has been a very good day, Finn smiled for the first time and recognised his family members.

"Taking a day at a time, but so far, we are delighted with his progress. He is such a strong, resilient young man, and we can't wait to have him closer to home. Thank you for your continued support and love. From the Webber family.”