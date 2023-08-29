A 22-year-old man from Plymouth has been jailed for 19 years after raping and sexually abusing three children.

Joe Pearson abused three different separate girls in 2019 and 2020. His youngest victim was just 12 years old.

He was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child and three counts of sexual activity with a child at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday 3 August.

Pearson was handed a 19-year prison sentence with a further six years on extended license for dangerousness. He will also be put on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Chris Kinski of Devon and Cornwall Police praised the bravery of the victims at the sentencing.

He said: "Their courage in reporting this sickening abuse to the police resulted in the conviction of Pearson.

“This was a complex case with a number of victims, who were all juveniles at the time of the offences.

“Pearson is a sexual predator who clearly targeted young girls to commit his offences against, picking on their individual vulnerabilities.

"We hope that outcomes such as these encourage other complainants to come forward and report offences that may have been committed against them.

"You will be believed and supported, and we will investigate fully in our pursuit of justice.

"Violence against women and girls is one of Devon and Cornwall Police's main priorities and this investigation highlights our commitment to securing convictions for these offences."

The force has said that help, advice and support are available via their website.