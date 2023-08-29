Mixed bag for South West tourism after a summer of wet weather

After one of the wettest summers many can remember, tourism bosses say it has been a mixed bag for businesses in the South West.

Some attractions like the Eden Project have seen their daily visitors double on the rainy days, while others who thrive on good weather are continuing to struggle.

Visit Somerset said the cost of living crisis is limiting visitors spending power and many businesses are still feeling a knock on effect from the pandemic.

Chief Executive John Turner said "our businesses are brilliant" but "a lot of them are still paying off loans from during covid".

John Turner says when its dry families head to the beach for a relatively 'free' day out Credit: ITV News

"They're still trying to attract new customers in or existing customers, with a customer base that isn't spending as much money so it does make it incredibly difficult and challenging for the consumer and for business."

John said his Visit Dorset colleagues have done a cost analysis of tourists spending power and "it's gone from £100 a day to £30 a day".

Lots of people are still choosing staycations and many are still making Cornwall their destination.

Visitors to Doubletrees Farm caravan and camping site say they feel like Cornwall is a "second home" for them but that does not mean the weather has not been a disappointment.

Andy and Sheryl Cookson have been camping with their daughter Katie. Andy admits "we'd rather be on the beaching sunning it but this is what it is."

Sheryl said: "We do like coming here, but this year, the weather is really spoilt it."

Members of the Turley and Wade family say they'll enjoy their break whatever the weather Credit: ITV News

Four generations of the West family from Berkshire have been stayed on site for three decades.

Sarah Turley says it's "swings and roundabout" with sometimes "wall-to-wall" sunshine and other times they are in tents when its raining.

"Hopefully we'll be in the sea tomorrow of the sunshine regardless. And if it doesn't, we'll still probably be in the sea because it's beach day tomorrow that's planned."

The major visitor attraction, the Eden Project, has has done better than expected thanks in part to the rain.

Head of operations Dan Barrott said: "We do see double visitor numbers on a wet day than we would on a dry day."

"We've seen between 20 to 30,000 visitors a week, which is quite considerably more than what we forecast."

Sue Retallick from Doubletrees Farm says their small site has stayed busy throughout the summer months Credit: ITV News

But the opposite is true for families being prepared to part with their money, according to Alan House from Holiday Resort Unity in Brean.

"People have been more pessimistic about taking a day out with their family as they don't want to take the chance of it being ruined by the weather.

"So people have been doing more inside things or spending time at home - it has been a challenge," said Alan.