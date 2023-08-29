Police have issued a direct appeal to a missing man who has not been seen in weeks.

Wiltshire Police said Bradley Porter, who is from Swindon, was last seen more than three weeks ago.

Bradley Porter, 25, left his home on 5 August in the Penhill area of the town on a mountain bike.

Bradley has been described as a white man of slim build and approximately 5ft 5in tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to have links to Swindon and also to Bournemouth.

DI Penny Andrews, who is now leading the investigation, said: “We would like to appeal directly to Bradley.

"Bradley, if you read this, you should know that you are not in any trouble.

Bradley was last seen leaving his home on a mountain bike Credit: Wiltshire Police

"There are many people who love you who are anxious to know that you are safe and well.

“If you don’t feel confident talking directly to a police officer, I would urge you to reach out to someone you feel you can trust who can pass on a message of reassurance to your family.”

Officers are asking anyone living in the Penhill Drive area to check their doorbell cam footage taken on August 5th, from midnight to approximately 5am, and share footage of anyone matching Bradley’s description.

Anyone with relevant information is being asked to call the force on 101 quoting log 54230083550.