Five people who were injured when a car crashed into them outside a primary school in Cornwall were from the same family.

Police were called to the crash involving a Mazda MX-5 and five pedestrians at around 11.50pm on Sunday 27 August to reports of a collision.

The pedestrians were all on the pavement near Tintagel Primary School at the time of the crash.

Cornwall Air Ambulance, South West Ambulance Service, Cornwall Fire and Rescue and Devon and Cornwall Police worked together to help the injured pedestrians.

They were John Brooks, his son Oliver, daughter Hannah, Oliver's girlfriend Harriet and Hannah's boyfriend Brandon.

They had been at the pub celebrating Hannah's 27th birthday.

Hannah Brooks was celebrating her 27th birthday on the evening of the collision Credit: BPM Media

Family friend Jane Avis has set up a Gofundme page to help support the family with hospital costs.

She said: "It happened around midnight on Sunday and involved three members of the same family and two partners heading back from the pub.

"Fortunately mum (Deborah) was not with them as she had been driven up the road and dropped off minutes before. They were not even 20 yards from the house when it happened."John's condition is not good. He suffered a badly broken leg and was operated on yesterday. He also has major trauma in his other leg and is still in hospital."

Oliver suffered a broken nose and gash down his leg but has been stitched up and sent home.

Birthday girl Hannah remains in hospital with a fractured pelvis.

Oliver's girlfriend Harriet has a bad leg injury and medical experts are mulling over the best course of action.

Brandon, Hannah's boyfriend, has a crushed kneecap and again doctors are working out what to do.

Jane added: "It's been a bit of a shock and everyone is devastated. The whole family was almost wiped out. At least Deborah wasn't there so she can look after them all as she recovers."

A 22-year-old man, who was uninjured in the incident, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.