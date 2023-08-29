Wiltshire teen performs with The Killers at Reading Festival 

A 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire had his 'dreams come true' when The Killers invited him to play the drums during Reading Festival.

Ozzie Graham, from Neston, was spotted in the crowd holding up a sign asking the band if he could join them for a song.

In the video, Lead singer Brandon Flowers can be heard saying, “Let the kid up. Here we go.”

Ozzy was left stunned as he was beckoned onto the stage. Brandon then introduced the teen to the crowd.

Keeping the tempo slower for the band, Brandon urged Ozzy to speed up. The crowd then began chanting Ozzy’s name as he left the stage, but not before Ozzy snapped a selfie with the band.

In the comments of BBC Radio 1’s Instagram Reel, Ozzy wrote, “Absolutely insane, thank you to the killers so much!!”

Ellie Rumble, who identified herself as Ozzy’s girlfriend, said in the comments: “This is my boyfriend!!!! he absolutely smashed it, I’m so so so unbelievably proud of him.”

Instagram user @charlottibea, who identified herself as Ozzy’s mum Charlotte, commented: “I (red heart) this! He's my son so I'm biased on this occasion! To see someone get an opportunity and completely smash it is a wonderful thing!”

Ozzy shared the Reel on his own Instagram page, calling the experience a 'dream come true'.

He said: “Playing READING festival MainStage with THE KILLERS last night was unreal. A dream come true.”