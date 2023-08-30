A trailer carrying straw bales overturned on the M5 in Somerset, closing the road in both directions.

Motorists faced disruption following the incident that happened at around 7:20 on Monday 28 August.

It was on the northbound carriageway between junctions 26 (Wellington) and 25 (Taunton).

The motorway was closed in both directions for about an hour to ensure people were safe and to clear the debris.

No injuries were reported.

It is thought there were three people in the blue Kia Sorento car that was towing the trailer at the time of the collision, however, two of them left the scene before police arrived.

They were described as white males, in their 30s, of a large build and with facial hair.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam and video footage of the occupants leaving the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 5223208657.