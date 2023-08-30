Hundreds of families remain in limbo after a Somerset school building was condemned - meaning many of its students do not know when they will be able to return to the classroom.

Haygrove School in Bridgwater was ordered to close its building by the Department for Education earlier this month.

The site, which was only built in 2020, was deemed unsafe and must now be wrapped entirely in scaffolding.

A five-metre exclusion zone is also being set up around the building.

The school has now revealed plans to reopen to some students in the next few weeks, operating extended school days over a four-day week.

While Year 11 students will return to the Haygrove School site, Year 10 pupils will be taught at an alternative site.

The Bridgwater school is one of three across the country to have closed under similar circumstances.

They were all built by the same contractor Caledonian Modular, which has since gone bust.

The firm also started to build two schools in Cornwall - Newquay Primary Academy and Launceston Primary School - but they had to be torn down partway through construction when the firm collapsed.

In an update on Wednesday 30 August, Haygrove School's headteacher Aaron Reid said the school is implementing "every precautionary measure" to keep people safe, including if there is adverse weather such as high winds.

"The work that needs to be taken to implement these safety measures, and the lack of portable classrooms and toilets on site, means that unfortunately there will be a staggered return to school," he said.

"We know this puts all our students, families and staff in an extremely difficult position, and it is certainly not ideal.

"However, a large team from Haygrove and Quantock Education Trust has worked tirelessly to achieve the best outcomes given the circumstances."

When will students return to Haygrove School?

The school says the dates are subject to change due to the uncontrollable nature of the work, but it has outlined the following plan:

Year 11 - students to return to the Haygrove School site on 7 September

Year 10 - students to be taught by Haygrove School teachers at Bridgwater and Taunton College from 18 September. Transport will be provided from the school to the college.

Year 9 - no date confirmed. Students expected to return when all work is complete and temporary classrooms have been set up on the site.

Year 8 - no date confirmed. Students expected to return when all work is complete and temporary classrooms have been set up on the site.

Year 7 - no date confirmed. Students expected to return when the scaffolding is complete and exclusion zone is in place.

Mr Reid apologised that the school could not provide greater detail for the three younger year groups.

He added: "We are pressing the DfE daily to source suitable provisional accommodation and are currently confirming arrangements for the delivery of various temporary accommodations from a number of different contractors, including portable cabins and temporary classrooms, portable toilets and A-framed semi-rigid buildings.

"This plan will depend on these contractors delivering to the schedule and we will continue to keep you updated on progress.

"We share the frustration and disappointment at the impact this situation is having and cannot thank our students, families and staff enough for their continued understanding, patience and, most of all, support during these unprecedented circumstances.

"We will continue to update everyone as soon as we possibly can as we receive updates from the DfE and as we are able to make decisions about the next steps in this process."

