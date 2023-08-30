The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Salisbury have paid tribute to their “amazing” son.

Tsvetomir Genov, 20, was stabbed in Gainsborough Close on 22 August.

Despite receiving emergency treatment from paramedics, he could not be saved and died at the scene.

Paying tribute to their son, brother and father, his family said: "We lost our first-born amazing son TG suddenly and it is a really hard time for our family.

“We still don’t want to believe he is not here anymore and he will never be back, and will never see his smile again, will not hear his voice."

A large cordon was put in place following the incident. Credit: ITV News

They added: “His little boy will have to grow up without his father. It is hard and painful, sad and heartbreaking.

“He will stay forever 20 as someone took him from us in such a cruel and horrible way," they added.

The family also thanked people for support, saying: "We are grateful to all the community, friends and everyone being with us in this hard time and we would like to thank them all for their support, for sympathy cards and flowers.

“They are still arriving, people even bring us hot food. We have no words for this. Whatever we say will not be enough.

“It is lovely to see so many people thinking of TG and us. A lot of people get in touch with us and it is really appreciated, people we don’t know have been crying and praying for our son and offering us help."