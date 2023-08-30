A footpath and cycle route in Devon is set to close for “urgent” repairs following the appearance of a sinkhole.

The Exe Estuary Trail at Powerdham Banks will be closed for around three weeks from 6 September to repair a 2.5-metre-deep sinkhole.

The hole was created by the spring tides in March earlier this year and prompted concerns over weaknesses in the bank.

Temporary repairs have been in place until now while a more permanent solution was being developed.

Due to the age and construction of the embankment, officials say immediate action is now needed to ensure it is resilient to the autumn and winter storms.

The 1.5km stretch of embankment, which runs along the Exe Estuary between Turf Lock and Powderham Church, was originally built in Napoleonic times and was made of stone-faced earth.

While a concrete wall was built on top of the bank in 1963 by the Devon River Board, the embankment needs annual maintenance to ensure it can protect this stretch of the estuary.

Currently, the embankment protects lower areas of Exminster and the railway line.

But according to the Environment Agency, it has been weakened over time and is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, due to increased extreme weather and rising sea levels due to climate change.

Neil Ricketts from the Environment Agency’s Asset Performance Team said they have been keeping a close eye on the area following the spring tides in March.

He added: “This essential work should prevent further degradation of the bank, meaning that the area can be enjoyed into the future and the nearby railway line is protected.”

As part of the repairs, the front and back of the bank will be restored, the stone pitching will be replaced, and the footpath and cycle path will be reinstated. The area will also be reseeded with native plants.

Cyclists have been advised to follow the marked diversion, which largely avoids the main road, until the works are complete.

But they have been warned that the alternative route is bumpy and steep, and may lengthen their journey.

It is hoped that the works will be complete by the end of September.