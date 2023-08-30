Play Brightcove video

David Rudkin, who has type 1 diabetes, told ITV West Country's Richard Lawrence he had no option but to move back home

A Bristol student who had his flat offer withdrawn because he has an assistance dog fears he won't be able to complete his degree due to a lack of alternative accommodation in the city.

David Rudkin, who has type 1 diabetes, is back living with his mum in Seaton, East Devon after paying a deposit and the first month's rent on a flat in Bristol.

When the landlord discovered David had Beau, an assistance dog trained to alert to dangerous blood sugar levels, he was told he could no longer move into the property.

He was left with no other option but to move back home.

He said: "Most Type 1 diabetics sense when their blood sugar goes too low or too high but I can't, it's called hypo unawareness.

"I get no warning, I either go too low or too high and all of a sudden collapse. I need an ambulance call out or for someone else to administer medication."

David's partner Abbie Woodhouse, who was also due to move into the property has had to give up her summer job in the city.

She said: "It's really disappointing and quite shocking that people still behave that way and are so unaware because they wouldn't do it to anyone who was blind with a guide dog."

The couple hadn't declared they had a dog in their initial searches and paperwork, as in their view, Beau is classed as a mobility aid.

After signing their tenancy agreement and revealing they had an assistance dog, the letting agent asked them to withdraw their application immediately.

They are now seeking legal advice but are keen to raise awareness about the vital role of assistance dogs.

Metal detection dogs, who provided David with Beau, have said the move is disappointing and could be illegal.

Claire Pesterfield from the organisation told ITV West Country: "It's hugely disappointing, it's bad education and landlords perhaps don't know that medical alert assistance dogs exist and what their roles are.

"They usually are absolutely fine, understanding that they have a role in the equalities act and that dog is actually mitigating that person's disability.

"Quite often that means alerting to an acute episode that's going to result in either a life-threatening or an injury to that person.

"These dogs really are saving lives or preventing injury.

"For us to get to this point where landlords have time to get information and they're still refusing David accommodation, it really is hugely disappointing that they can't see beyond that and their legal rights."

Mikey Erhardt, a housing campaigner from Disability Rights UK added: "The law is pretty weak in this area and we know that that weakness means that discrimination and poor behaviour is really common.

"Around 3.7 million people have been the victim of illegal behaviour from a landlord, according to charity Shelter."

The housing company concerned has been approached for comment but has not yet provided a statement.

