Officers searching for a missing man in Weymouth have found a body.

The body of a man, believed to be that of 32-year-old Daniel Matthews, was located at Castle Cove beach at approximately 9.35am on Thursday 31 August.

The body has not been formally identified.

Matthews was last seen just before 9pm on 30 August in Granby Close leaving the area on a black and blue mobility scooter.

Dorset Police has shared its sympathies with Daniel's family who have been informed of the update.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.