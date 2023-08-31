A care home for adults with learning difficulties in Bristol is set to close next March to save the council money.

Concord Lodge in Horfield is an assessment unit run by Bristol City Council with space for seven adults.

The council consulted the public on closing the home last spring, and despite 81% of respondents disagreeing with the plans, the closure looks set to still go ahead.

Feedback from respondents said the service is “essential, provides good results, and there is little or no alternative provision” in Bristol.

If it goes ahead, the closure will save the council about £450,000, mostly in staffing costs.

The council cabinet is due to approve the closure during a public meeting on 5 September. This means 24 jobs are now at risk.

A council report said: “The financial challenges the council are facing are very significant indeed.

"The council has prioritised the largest part of the annual budget to fund social care.

"However it remains the case that over a decade of national underfunding of social care and local government has led to a funding crisis in the sector.

“Council roles at Concord Lodge will no longer be required and affected council staff will be consulted on what options are available to them.

"We will comply with our legal obligation to seek alternative employment for employees at risk of redundancy to mitigate against any compulsory redundancies.”

“The absolute duty, should the cabinet make the decision to close the service, will be to provide continuity of care for the people who currently reside at Concord Lodge.

"Each person already has a support plan in place, and we will work in a person-centred way to ensure that suitable alternative arrangements are made to meet the needs of each individual.”

