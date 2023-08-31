A horse has been spotted stepping on to a bus in Devon, much to the surprise of passengers onboard.

A woman in Exmouth caught the moment the animal hopped on the Stagecoach 57 bus service to Exeter via Lympstone and Topsham.

The bus stopped near Broadmead, when the horse stepped onboard to greet passengers.

One witness said: "I was just parked in the carpark in Brixington and spotted it happening.

"I didn’t hang about but a lady said it was just sticking its head in to say hello and then they came out and carried on its journey down the road."

Bus company Stagecoach has been approached for a comment.