The mother of a missing man from Swindon who disappeared more than three weeks ago, has made an emotional appeal for him to come home, saying his disappearance is "destroying" her.

Bradley Porter, 25, was last seen in the Penhill area of Swindon on Saturday 5 August.

Wiltshire Police say he is thought to have left his home on his mountain bike in the early hours of the morning, and have issued an appeal for information.

Directly appealing to her son, Abigail Summerfield said: "Brad, you come home love. You come home.

"It doesn't matter. You're not in trouble. Start again, and we'll have our life together.

"You've got so much to live for. Your sister misses you. I want you with me. We love you."

Bradley's mother said he seemed to be in "good spirits" when she last saw him, and described him as being "bubbly" with "so much energy".

She added: "He's got the most beautiful heart. So many people, he doesn't even realise, so many people love him.

"He is loved more than anyone can know."

Bradley is known to have links to both Swindon and Bournemouth. Credit: Wiltshire Police

His family have been handing out posters in Swindon appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Jonathan Gibson, Bradley's uncle, said: "We'd just to thank the people who've helped — the police, the other side of the family."

"If anyone's got any information or knows anything at all, we'd be grateful if they put that forward to the police who are helping with the investigation.

Bradley's mum, Abigail added: "Please someone help if they know where he is or have seen him.

"He's got a little sister and an older sister. They're all I've got, my kids. He's my baby and he needs his mum."

Bradley is described as a white man of slim build and approximately 5ft 5in tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to have links to Swindon and also to Bournemouth.

Wiltshire Police have issued an urgent appeal calling for anyone who might have seen Bradley or knows of his whereabouts to come forward, saying "even the smallest piece of information could be important."

Detective Inspector Debbie Hatchet said: "I would ask members of the public to carefully study the photographs of Bradley to see if they remember seeing him.

"Additionally, I'm asking anyone living in the Penhill area to check doorbell camera footage, dashcam or CCTV."

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote 54230083550.

People can also leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

