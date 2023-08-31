A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Helston.

Emergency services were called at 2.30pm on 29 August after a black Seat Ibiza left the B3304 Porthleven Road and ended up down an embankment.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s from Helston, sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to Treliske Hospital before being airlifted to Derriford Hospital by Cornwall Air Ambulance.

South West Ambulance Service and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service also attended alongside officers from the Roads Policing Team.

The road was closed for more than two hours while officers carried out an investigation of the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are appealing for information plus any relevant dashcam footage which may assist with their enquiries.

You can get in touch online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 494 of 29/08/23.