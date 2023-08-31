A man has died following a crash between his motorbike and a van in Gloucestershire.

The collision happened on the A46 in Ashchurch near Tewkesbury at around 4pm yesterday afternoon (30 August).

The crash involved a black Honda motorbike and a white Ford transit van, close to the Ministry of Defence base at St Barbara's Barracks.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "The air ambulance attended but sadly the rider, in his 20s and from Tewkesbury, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The van driver was uninjured."

The road was closed throughout the afternoon and overnight while police investigated the scene.

National Highways said the A46 opened in both directions at around 2am on Thursday 31 August.

Police ask anyone who saw the crash or who has dashcam footage to get in touch via 101 and quoting the incident 322 of 30 August.