A 32-year-old man has gone missing from Weymouth this week.

Daniel Matthews was last seen just before 9pm on 30 August in Granby Close leaving the area on a black and blue mobility scooter.

He is described as having a buzz cut with a ginger beard and was wearing glasses, grey jogging bottoms and a grey T-shirt.

Inspector Steve Hughes from Dorset Police said: “We are concerned for Daniel’s welfare as we understand he has been upset recently and we need to find him to ensure he is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Daniel, or a man matching the description given, to please get in touch.

“If you see this appeal Daniel – please can you make contact with us or your family, we all just want to make sure you are OK.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:853.