A major A-road is closed in Cornwall this morning after a crash during rush hour.

The A394 between Helston and Penzance is currently closed in both directions.

The traffic monitoring service Inrix reported that the collision happened at around 6:30am today (31 August).

It said: "A394 in both directions closed due to accident, two vehicles involved from Prospect Row to Crava Lane. Note change of location.

"Originally reported as being further up the road."

Updates to follow.