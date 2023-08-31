Two men have been arrested after a woman was hit with a knuckle duster in Trowbridge.

Wiltshire Police officers were called to Soprano Way in the town at 10.30pm on 30 August to reports of the attack.

The female victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries to her face.

Two men - one aged 19 and another aged 21 were arrested on suspicion of GBH. They remain in police custody for questioning.

"If you saw what happened or can help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230091621", a police spokesperson said.