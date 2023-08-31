Two teenage girls have been verbally and physically assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Gloucester.

The two young women, aged 17 and 18 were on Eastgate Street in the city centre at around 8pm on Friday 25 August.

They were approached by an unknown man and woman from the direction of The Doctors Pub.

The man and woman, aged in their mid-20s and 30s respectively, became verbally aggressive to the two teenagers who tried to walk away down Clarence Street.

They were then followed by the pair who physically assaulted them outside the former Primark store.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for information following the incident.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the force's website, quoting incident 261 of 26 August.

Information can also be reported anonymously through independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers.