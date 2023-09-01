Play Brightcove video

Watch our interview with Leanne and Allison here

An anti-knife campaigner is trying to reduce the problem of knife crime by rolling out bleed kits across Bath.

Leanne Reynolds has campaigned against knife crime ever since 18-year-old Dontau Davis was stabbed to death in Bristol in October 2021.

Leanna supported Dontau through college and since his death she’s worked to get life-saving bleed kits rolled out across Bristol and Somerset.

Now Bath is the focus, as she’s been teaching local businesses how to use the kits she’s brought to the city.

The kit is essentially a first aid kit for anyone that has suffered a catastrophic bleed.

Leanne said: “There’s been a rise of street violence and deaths of young people so I’ve got up and started campaigning Bristol across to the South West.

“I just think it’s a need that we need to start educating and training people so it’s to prevent a loss of life while you’re waiting for emergency services.”

Leanne is bringing bleed kits to the South West

Leanne said she’s been working with Avon and Somerset Police and Bath BID on the roll out.

Allison Herbert from Bath BID said: “We’ve brought together our own street marshalls who work in the night time economy and also people from venues and the street pastors - all of those teams who are the first people on the ground dealing with those kids of emergency situations.

“I think a tragic and difficult situation is actually always why people come together and sometimes that can be a force for good.

"It’s good that that’s sort of urged us all to work that bit harder to make sure we’re prepared as a city to make sure that people who visit are well protected and have a great night out.”