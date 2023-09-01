Parking charges based on vehicle emissions will be introduced at eight car parks across Bath.

Bath and North East Somerset Council has announced the charges in the hope of improving the city's air quality.

The change will come into force on Tuesday 5 September, but will not affect all motorists. Drivers of non-diesel vehicles with emissions below 131g per kilometre will not see an increased charge.

Which car parks in Bath will be affected by the vehicle emissions parking charge?

Avon Street

Bath Sports & Leisure Centre

Cattlemarket

Charlotte Street

Claverton Street

Green Park Road

Kingsmead Square

Manvers Street

The council is replacing all of its existing car park parking payment terminals in Bath and customers will have the choice to pay via MiPermit, cash or card.

Customers will need to input the details of their vehicle registration so their charge can be automatically calculated.

Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for Transport said: “Prices won’t change for a lot of drivers, these new charges will only affect people bringing more polluting vehicles into our city.

“This approach is being adopted across the country but we’re the only council remaining committed to offering cash payments for customers. We see it as really important to protect this.

“Our overall aim is to improve public safety by improving air quality and reducing congestion and I’d like to thank all that took part in the consultation and shared their views with us.

“Air pollution currently causes up to 36,000 deaths in the UK each year and the consultation responses show residents are concerned about the air quality in Bath, which these changes will help improve.

“Introducing these new charges will also support our Journey to Net Zero ambitions, builds on the progress made by the Clean Air Zone.”

The emission-based charging structure will also be applied to car park season tickets, however existing season ticket holders will not see an increase in price for a 12-month period.

Parking at the council’s three Park & Ride sites will remain free for those using the bus service.

Foreign registered, or vehicles not registered with the DVLA, will be charged the highest price for the chosen duration.