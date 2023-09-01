Children experiencing homelessness are too often “invisible” and “overlooked”, an expert has said.

Analysis showed stark differences in the picture across England when it comes to families in temporary accommodation.

The total number of children in temporary accommodation is at its highest level since records began almost two decades ago, with 131,370 children in this situation as of the end of March this year.

While less visible than someone sleeping on the streets, being in temporary accommodation is considered a form of homelessness.

Households with children account for 46% of all households in temporary accommodation in the South West.

Figures published in July show the number of households with children in bed and breakfast (B&B) hotels in England on 31 March was more than double the figure at the equivalent point in 2022 – up from 1,700 to 3,930.

This is the biggest year-on-year percentage increase since data was first recorded for this category in 2002.

Under legislation that came into force in 2004, the use of B&Bs for families is prohibited except for in an emergency, and even then it should not be used for longer than six weeks.

The number of households with children who have been in B&Bs for more than this length of time nearly trebled from 670 as of 31 March 2022 to 1,840 by 31 March this year.

Dr Nadia Svirydzenka, a psychologist with specialist experience in child mental health, said she is troubled by the rise and described the term temporary as “a misnomer, generally”, with some of the families she has worked with spending years in such circumstances.

She said there is a “discourse of neglect” around the issue that must be pushed back on, with some people thinking “these families need to try harder and do better”.

She said: “I think we really need to challenge that. This isn’t parental neglect. From our evidence what we see is that families are doing the best they can in the circumstances. No family wants to be in temporary accommodation or living in the environment they are in."

She said: “Any of us could find ourselves in this situation”, with things like illness, redundancy, a family death or caring responsibilities suddenly putting an additional financial burden on a family.

Researchers worry that children living in temporary accommodation can struggle with feelings of anxiety or stress.

Recent research by housing charity Shelter suggested half of working private renters are only one pay-cheque away from potentially losing their home.

Dr Svirydzenka said it is not an “‘over there and those people” problem, adding: “I think there are different pathways in which people end up in temporary accommodation but I think only few are safe from it.”

Temporary accommodation can sometimes be cramped and lack cooking facilities and clean spaces. She added that frequent moves can lead to feelings of instability, which can impact a child’s well-being in later life.

The rise in families in need of temporary accommodation “is really troubling for all the consequences it has for child development and for their school preparedness, what they’re exposed to, what they experience”, she said.

She added: “Too often children in temporary accommodation are invisible and their needs and experiences are overlooked. You see advocacy for rough sleeping, but not children experiencing homelessness.

“There is this ‘oh, you’re lucky to have a roof over your head, what are you complaining about’ type of mentality towards families in temporary accommodation, but that is problematic as it overlooks how the temporary accommodation environment, frequent moves and lack of integrated system around the needs of the child experiencing homelessness can limit their life opportunities and impact their health and development long term.”

The Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, described the numbers as “completely unacceptable” and said she was “particularly worried about the number of children living in B&Bs for long periods of time”.

Her office was launching research “which will reveal other hidden groups of children not in appropriate accommodation”, focusing on 16 and 17-year-olds “who present as homeless and are inappropriately treated as young adults who are only in need of a temporary roof over their heads rather than care”.