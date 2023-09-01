A man exposed himself to a teenage girl in Somerset, prompting a police appeal for information.

The victim was walking over Grove Copse between Williton and Watchet on Wednesday 23 August when the incident happened - between 2 and 2.30pm.

The suspect, a man described as being in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of large build, approached the girl and started "touching himself inappropriately" in front of her, police say.

He is described as having short, brown hair and wearing a black and red tie-dye T-shirt, with black jogging bottoms.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact them.