A taxi driver in was injured after being punched by a passenger in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with in connection with the incident.

Police say the taxi driver was verbally abused and punched by a man whilst he was driving in the early hours of Sunday 13 August.

Do you recognise this man? Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The victim picked up the man, who sat in the front passenger seat, at around 3.40am on the day. He was assaulted whilst driving along Newent Road in Highnam - part way through the journey to the man's destination.

The offender got out of the taxi and ran away after the assault and the victim was left with minor injuries.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images to contact them online and quote incident 86 of 13 August.