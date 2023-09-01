Play Brightcove video

Watch Louisa Britton's report

Two domestic abuse survivors have spoken of their ordeal after they were beaten by the man they were in a relationship with.

David Flowers owned and ran a gym in Bristol when he assaulted both women. He has now been sent to prison for more than five years, with the judge calling him a 'danger to women'.

Cristina and Laura have told ITV News how they were left fearing for their lives during the attacks as well as the lasting impact it continues to have on their lives.

They now want to raise awareness of domestic abuse and encourage more women to come forward.

Cristina Mustata explained how Flowers had subjected her to a three hour attack on 10 September 2021, locking her in one of the rooms of his gym and punching her repeatedly.

She said: "I was crying my eyes out. I was in so much pain. I was begging him to let me go.

"He kept repeating the only way I was getting out was in a black sack in a bin.

"It lasted about 3 hours until I managed to run away. He was playing games all this period of time, asking questions and no matter what I would answer, he would hit me again and again.

David Flowers has been sent to prison after admitting ABH Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"He would say 'you've got 10 seconds to leave now' and as soon as I touched the door handle, he would come hit me again.

"He also threatened to rape me. That's when when I managed to run away. I was really lucky because someone had the keys to the gym and came in and opened it to train probably."

Cristina managed to escape and after attending hospital reported Flowers to the police.

It was a few months after this assault that Laura Dickinson first met David Flowers on a dating app.

She said he appeared friendly but after becoming jealous over a post on social media he became violent and attacked her. The attack in February happened while Flowers was on bail for assaulting Cristina.

Laura said: "I was scared so much at that point I didn't know I would ever see anyone again.

"At different times when I tried to leave, he'd grab hold of me and throw me across the room.

"He would be dragged me around the room by my ear. He'd pin me the bed, he'd shoved me around the room. I tried to get out multiple times but couldn't.

"It was only when he decided that he wanted to go through my handbag that I managed to get out."

In court, Flowers pleaded guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm, as well as one count of false imprisonment and criminal damage.

The judge who described him as a danger to women jailed him for 5 years and seven months.

Flowers was also directed to abide by two restraining orders, directing him to not contact either of his victims indefinitely. It also bans him from certain areas of Bristol for the next five years.

Alongside the court order, the judge granted a Criminal Behaviour Order, which will last for 10 years.

The CBO is in place from the date of his sentence and means Flowers must inform police if he changes his address or lives with any woman.

Cristina and Laura have decided to share their stories to encourage other women, who are victims of domestic abuse, to report their perpetrators actions.

Laura said: "For me, the thing that kept me going was that he can't get away with it. You can't keep doing this to different women.

"And if anybody feels that they're in that same position, something's happened to them, they can come forward. It's really important to come forward.

"They shouldn't suffer in silence and be the ones who feel like they're the ones in the wrong because they really aren't.

"They really need to come forward and get these people prosecuted because they can't be getting away with it."

Avon and Somerset Police investigated Laura and Cristina's cases, they have seen first hand how survivors speaking out can have a big impact on future prosecutions.

Chief Inspector Sharon Baker Credit: ITV News West Country

Chief Inspector Sharon Baker, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "It's really courageous and brave them, first of all, to come forward with such a personal story.

"But I know that it will reach so many victims by doing so.

"Every single time a victim speaks out it resonates with somebody. It resonates to someone, a victim somewhere else, it will just help them get that little bit of extra strength to come forward and say 'you know what, that is happening to me and it's not okay'."

Sharon also wants to raise awareness of the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, which is also known as Clare's Law.

It enables the police to disclose information to a victim or potential victim of domestic abuse about their partner’s or ex-partner’s previous abusive or violent behaviour.

Anyone who feels they may be at risk, or knows someone who may be at risk of domestic violence, can ask for this information to be disclosed.

Recently Avon and Somerset Police have updated their system, meaning people can apply for the scheme online.

In the last year, Avon and Somerset Police recorded nearly 22,000 cases of domestic abuse. The pandemic and the cost of living crisis are thought to be adding to the problem.

Next Link operates local domestic abuse support services in Bristol.

Refuge, the National DA helpline and PEGS - Parental Education Growth Support also offer support for domestic abuse victims.