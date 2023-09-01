Two men have been arrested after a man and woman were reportedly attacked in their car during a robbery on Exmoor.

The assault is alleged to have happened near South Molton on 22 August at around 10.20am on the road between Brayford and Simonsbath.

Two victims - a man and a woman - sustained facial injuries during the attack.

Two men from Barnstaple, one in his 50s and one in his 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It is believed the victims may have been known to the suspects.

The male victim was taken to hospital but later discharged. Both reported property being taken from them.

Both suspects have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are still appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Those with information or dashcam footage are urged to call them on 101, quoting reference number 50230229112.