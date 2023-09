Two children have been injured after a car crash in Cheddar, Somerset.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Saturday 19 August. The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

The girls, both aged 12 were taken to hospital with minor injuries but have since been discharged.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5223207241.