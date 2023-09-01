A victim who was punched by a stranger in Weston-super-Mare has suffered a broken jaw.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the assault which happened on 26 June in Alexandra Parade.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following the incident.

He is white, in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with medium-length blond hair. He is shown wearing a cream hoodie, with black jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "At around 10.30pm, an unknown man ran up behind another man in Alexandra Parade and punched him from behind.

"The victim sustained a broken jaw which has had to have surgery. He is now at home recovering.

"If you recognise the man pictured, or witnessed the incident and have any information, please contact us."