Voi confirms Bristol leaving date as new company takes over

Voi bosses have confirmed the date the e-scooters will leaving Bristol and Bath.

People will will be able to make journeys on the scooters until Monday 11 September in Bath, and until Friday 13 October in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

E-scooter companies were asked to bid for a long term contract in the city last year.

It was recently announced that Germany company Tier will be taking over from Voi, which has operated the e-scooter trial since it began in 2020.

A Voi spokesperson said: "After almost three incredible years, the West of England Combined Authority has decided to work with another operator during the next phase of the scheme.

"We are incredibly grateful to you for being a rider with us - each of you have played a critical role in transforming how Bristol, Bath and South Gloucester move."

"We very much hope to return soon."

The on-street and Long Term Rental (LTR) services will also be closing. Customers with an LTR scooter, or those who subscribe to a subscription Month pass, will be contacted directly with more details shortly.

According to Voi, over 11 million rides have been taken on e-scooters in Bristol and Bath since the trial began in 2020.

Bristol's new e-scooters will be branded "WESTscoot" and will change from coral to green.

In addition to a fleet of 4,000 e-scooters, there will be 1,500 new pedal-only e-bicycles and 20 e-cargo bikes for local businesses.

Metro mayor Dan Norris said the contract with Tier would bring in an estimated £9.7million to the West of England Combined Authority region – Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath & North East Somerset – over four years.

The money is set to be used for public transport.

Mr Norris added that the new contract would also address parking concerns, and that 100 new e-scooter parking racks would be provided.

“WESTscoot must build on the successes of e-scooters in our West of England region which has been one of the most successful trials anywhere in Europe.

“But it must also address the legitimate concerns residents often voice over poor and irresponsible e-scooter parking," he added.

The first formal parking for e-scooters has already been been built on a pedestrian crossing island at the junction of Malago Road and Sheene Road, close to the Lidl store in Bedminster.

Fans of Voi will still be able to ride the scooters in the West Country in Cheltenham and Gloucester.

The e-scooters will also be launching in London on 25 September.