Weston-super-Mare man, 23, to face trial on terrorism charges

An alleged far-right extremist from Weston-super-Mare has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of having and sharing a terrorist video about explosives.

Gabriel Budasz, 23, was charged on 4 August with possession and dissemination of a terrorist document.

The charges related to a video about the explosives TATP and an improvised explosive device which was allegedly shared by the defendant on a Telegram channel called “The Funny Rubber Room”.

The two alleged offences are alleged to relate to an extreme right-wing ideology.

On Friday, Budasz, of Drove Road, Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset, attended a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.

He appeared from Wandsworth prison in south London by video link and spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a provisional one-week trial at Winchester Crown Court before Judge Christopher Parker KC from February 12 next year.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was set for 24 November and the defendant was further remanded into custody.