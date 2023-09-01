A woman was left 'shaken' after her bag was snatched from her outside a supermarket in Bridgwater.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in the Lidl car park off The Leggar.

It happened at around 3:50pm on Sunday 20 August.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A n unknown man snatched a bag from the victim’s shoulder while she loaded her groceries into her car.

"The victim did not sustain any injuries but is shaken by the incident.

"The suspect made off on a black pedal bike across the Sainsbury’s Car Park, down Bristol Road, through Union Street, along Bath Road and onto College Way."

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, wearing a mask, grey cap, black hoodie, grey joggers and black trainers.

The force ask that if anyone witnessed what happened or has more information, to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 5223201508.