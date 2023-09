We started the month with a named storm - Antoni, which brought rough seas to Bude Credit: Dave Dummett

Heavy showers bring a vivid and quite low rainbow across Bristol's Harbourside Credit: Kim Atkins

We also had the Perseid meteor shower, captured here in the sky above Corsley, Wiltshire Credit: Mike Read

A mixed month, August also gave us plenty of sunshine - here's Okehampton Camp Credit: Rod Stevenson

A great photo here of a Fogbow in Millbrook, Cornwall Credit: Andrea Hancock

We seemed to have plenty of stormy weekends, some even producing Funnel Clouds! Credit: Clevedon - Roger Turner

A splendid sunset shared amongst friends at Trevone, Cornwall Credit: Pauline Kent

Moody skies above Weymouth harbour, Dorset Credit: Mike Jefferies