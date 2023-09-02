A drug dealer who ran a gang supplying £33,000 worth of class A drugs to Wiltshire has been jailed.

Ousman Barry, 29, from Birmingham was sentenced to six years and three months at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday 30 August following a lengthy investigation from Wiltshire Police.

He was also given a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order and a confiscation order of more than £40,000.

The gang, operating under the name Hector, ran a drugs line in Calne and Chippenham.

Investigating officers found that Barry, a Birmingham-based dealer, preyed and exploited young and vulnerable people, using their addresses to push class A drugs, from as early as 2018.

Barry was identified as making regular trips between Birmingham and Wiltshire, which also led to the arrest of Richard Headford from Bristol, a member of the gang driving the vehicle.

When Headford's vehicle was investigated, a 15-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, from Wembley was found with him.

Officers discovered they had £2,230 worth of crack cocaine and heroin, a flick knife, £411 in cash, plus several mobile phones which were linked to Class A drug supply with them.

In January 2019, further arrests were made.

Peter Collyer, 54, of Granville Square, Birmingham and Ashley Bowen, 33, of Stones Green, Birmingham were stopped in a Vauxhall Corsa, found with £900 in cash, several mobile phones linking to the Hector operation and cocaine valued at £840.

Officers then searched Shaun Collins, 50, of Phelps Parade, Calne, who had £40 cash from the sale of class A drugs on him.

When officers conducted a search of Collins’ home address, Barry was found - alongside a key county lines drugs phone used to send messages offering Class A drugs. He was arrested again.

The drug lines operated by Barry were valued as having made around £33,000.

All arrested members of the gang were also sentenced on Wednesday 30 August.

The sentences are as follows:

Ousman Barry – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin as well as a being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Sentenced to six years and three months imprisonment

Richard Headford – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. Sentence deferred for six months

Ashley Bowen – pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Sentence deferred for six months

Peter Collyer – pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Sentence deferred for six months

Shaun Collins – pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin 19 months suspended for 18 months.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer DS Shanklin from Wiltshire Police said: "Wednesday's sentencing has been a combination of dedicated, proactive policing over a number of years to target those who cause most harm to our communities.

“This was a team-led investigation that involved support from a number of different specialist departments to bring offenders to justice.

“The Serious Crime Prevention Order that will commence from the day that Barry is released is a stark warning to those who wish to cause harm and disruption and misery to the communities within Wiltshire."