Officers have seized two dogs from a house in Bristol as part of an investigation into reports about dogs being dangerously out of control.

Police attended an address in Hengrove and removed a Cane Corso and an XL American Bully on Thursday 31 August.

The householders told officers that a third dog had been put down since complaints were made about them in June and July.

Sergeant 4522 Chris Downham said: "This action has been taken after members of the public reported issues to us, including being bitten while making deliveries.

"The aim is to ensure the welfare of the dogs and the safety of the public while we progress our investigation. "Owning a dog is a big responsibility and owners must be aware of consequences should their dogs become out of control."

The two dogs will now be assessed while in the kennels and then it will be up to a court to decide whether they are able to be rehomed, and if the owners should be prosecuted and convicted.