Brian Seed, from Bath, has taken photographs of some of the most recognisable faces in modern history and now his work is on display at an art gallery in Cornwall.

The 94-year-old grew up in the Clapham area of London and got a job working for Time and Life magazine aged 16, where he photographed many iconic 20th Century icons, including Winston Churchill, Marylyn Monroe and Margaret Thatcher.

Seed often photographed Churchill at his Chartwell home. One of his photos show him leaving. Talking about the moment he captured the photograph, he said: "I'm right alongside his car as he's going. I was right there to photograph him."

Remembering Churchill’s character, he added: "He was not a very friendly man, but you know he was famous and a figure in the news."

Seed photographed Churchill leaving his Chartwell home Credit: Brian Seed/Bridgeman Images

He has also taken photos of one of the greatest Hollywood icons including Marilyn Monroe leaving the theatre with Laurence Olivier.

He was assigned a job to take pictures of artists in Cornwall and remembers the experience fondly.

Brian said: "There was a group of interesting artists who are famous today... we were together in an intimate way and that was nice."

His work is now on display at The Penwith Gallery in St Ives. The exhibition shows artwork alongside limited edition photographs of the artists themselves.

The exhibition shows photographs of artists alongside their artwork.

Exhibition curator, Jason Lilley said: "The great thing about Brian's photography is you can actually capture the personalities within these artists."

"Brians story should be sung from the rooftops cause what a talent, what a talent, absolutely incredible."

Brian's daughter, Nicola said: "I've always been proud of him, but I think I'm proudest now, most of all - really having the time to talk about his photography with him, look at the photos with him have the exhibition and really celebrate his achievements."