Forwards Festival has returned to the Downs in Bristol for the second year in a row - with Friday's event (September 1) drawing large crowds.

The festival made its debut last year with headliners including Jamie xx and The Chemical Brothers.

This year Erykah Badu, Aphex Twin, Bonobo, Primal Scream, and Arlo Parks have been filling the top spots.

The festival also features a variety of speakers including historian and BAFTA award winner David Olusoga; journalist and housing rights activist, Vicky Spratt; British Vogue’s contributing editor, author, and LGBTIQA+ activist, Munroe Bergdorf; and author and founder of gal-dem, Liv Little.

Organisers behind the event say it is aimed to promote 'forward thinking' and create 'a space for debate and understanding on today’s current affairs and cultural issues'.

They say it is also about helping young people and those from disadvantaged backgrounds get into the music industry.

The two-day event kicked off shortly after midday on Friday 1 September, with Erykah Badu taking the headline slot, and playing into the night.

Here's a round-up of the best pictures from day one:

Singer-songwriter Raye drew large crowds when she performed on the West Stage on Friday afternoon. Credit: Giulia / Plaster.

25-year-old Raye has recently become an independent artist and previously performed at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset earlier this summer. Credit: Giulia / Plaster.

Academic and historian David Olusoga took to The Information Talks stage along with Vicky Spratt. Credit: Beth Wheelan.

Thousands of people visited the site on the Downs in Bristol on Friday Credit: Beth Wheelan.

The festival is about 'forward thinking' and creating 'a space for debate and understanding on today’s current affairs and cultural issues'. Credit: Beth Wheelan.