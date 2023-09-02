A man in his 20s has been arrested after door staff at a nightclub in Swindon spotted what they suspected was 'upskirting'.

Officers from Wiltshire Police were flagged down by the staff in the early hours of Saturday 2 September.

They alerted the police that they had removed a man from their premises on Bridge Street after they saw him taking videos or photos of women without their consent, some believed to be upskirting.

A man in his 20s from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and remains in custody for questioning.

The force is now appealing for anyone who may be able to help detectives with their enquiries to get in touch, by contacting them on 101 and quoting reference number 54230092454.