Lynn and Sarah chat to our presenters Sabet Choudhury and Victoria Davies

A Boots employee from Somerset has found herself internet fame by posting what she eats for lunch on TikTok.

'Lunch with Lynn', a series ran by Sarah Middleditch and featuring her colleague Lynn Wright, has gained a following of 13,000 on the app.

Lynn shares her daily lunch choices, which are rated out of ten for her followers, sometimes racking up more than a million views per video.

The two women have worked together for the best part of a decade.

Sarah told ITV West Country: "We start work at 7am and as soon as we're through the door, we're talking about our lunch.

"We both love TikTok so I said to Lynn 'you make me laugh, you'll make everyone laugh so let's just make a series on it', more for our entertainment than anything.

"The rest is history!"

Lynn added: "I really can't tell you why it's so popular, it's something so simple and probably people all over the land are going to work and talking about what they're having for lunch.

"One day Sarah said to me 'we can call this lunch with Lynn' and I agreed.

"I couldn't get my head around how popular it is, and it's getting more and more each day.

"I feel pressure what to have for lunch now! The best is a good cheese and tomato sandwich with salad cream on it - a classic.

"It is just light-hearted good fun."

Speaking on how their colleagues feel about the success, Sarah said: "Everyone has just been so supportive. We've had so much love - we couldn't have imagined it."

You can find Lynn, and her lunch choices on TikTok and Instagram at @LunchwithLynn_x.