A Marlborough teenager is in custody following a police pursuit that led to multiple crashes and an officer requiring hospital treatment.

Officers from Wiltshire Police were chasing the 18-year-old when he crashed following a sharp bend in the road near Figheldean, in the early hours of Saturday 2 September.

A police dog van following the suspect's car then collided with a wall on the bend, leading to the animal's handler being injured.

The officer was airlifted to hospital to receive treatment for head injuries, though the force has said they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A teenager was also taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man who was driving the vehicle being pursued has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning.

The force added that the dogs travelling in the police van were uninjured and are being looked after while their handler is in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crashes or who has any footage of the chase are being urged to get in touch with the force's serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 by quoting log number 12 or by emailing SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.