Four men are in custody following an assault in Gloucester, which left a teenager needing hospital treatment for head injuries.

Officers received reports of reports of a fight involving multiple people on Sybil Road in Tredworth at around 12:20am on Sunday 3 September.

A 16-year-old boy was assaulted during the altercation and received head injuries. He has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

Two teenagers, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested, as well as a 55-year-old man, all on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and affray.

Another 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

All four currently remain in police custody for questioning.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who has not spoken to the police to make contact.

Gloucestershire Police is also urging anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage of the altercation to send it to the force, by quoting incident 18 of 3 September on their online form.