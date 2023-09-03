Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a woman in her eighties who has not been since she went missing in Devon since Wednesday 30 August.

Venus Gray was last seen in the area of Grenville Meadow in Tavistock at about 4:30pm.

The 84-year-old is a black woman who is about 5ft 6ins tall, is of medium build and is said to be wearing a short brown wig with blonde highlights. The force says she also has a strong South Carolina accent.

Devon and Cornwall Police believe she is in the Tavistock or Plymouth area.

She is said to be wearing a full-length white dress with a blue t-shirt that has holes in, as well as a wooden cross around her neck and a blue hip-length raincoat.

It is thought she may be pulling a purple shopping trolley and wearing dark blue crocs.

Officers have said that if you have seen Venus or know where she is, people should not approach her but call the police immediately on 999 and quote log number 0309 31st August 2023.