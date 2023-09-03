One man has been arrested and a suspected motorbike has been seized after reports that more than thirty bikers were driving anti-socially across Bristol.

Officers received numerous calls alerting them to between 30 and 40 people riding motorbikes and quadbikes on roads, pavements, and green spaces on the afternoon of Saturday 2 September.

Avon and Somerset Police enlisted the drone unit and also received support from a National Police Air Service helicopter to safely the monitor the group.

The force says several were in their mid-teens and were seen not wearing helmets, though it is not believed anyone was injured.

A ma n his 20s was arrested in Eastville at about 3:40pm for driving offences and remains in police custody.

Police will now review the footage captured by the drone and helicopter units, as well as footage sent in by members of the public, to take action against those involved in the anti-social behaviour.

The force is now urging members of the public who might be able to help or provide footage to call 101 and give the reference 5223212767.

Alternatively, videos can be uploaded to the police website.