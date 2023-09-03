A man has been arrested following an alleged serious sexual assault in Swindon.

Officers patrolling on foot were flagged down on Hoopers Place by a member of the public who was concerned for the welfare of a woman, at about 1:30am on 3 September.

They found a woman had been seriously sexually assaulted in the town.

A man in his 20s has now been arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and indecent exposure and currently remains in police custody for questioning.

Wiltshire Police have described it as an 'extremely concerning incident' and say a man also encouraged the woman to get in his car, suggesting he could be a taxi driver.

DCI Nick Mawson said: “Creating safer spaces and reducing violence are priorities of Wiltshire Police as direct by Chief Constable Roper and we will continue to carry out patrols looking to identify anybody who is showing signs of potential perpetrator behaviour and intervening before they might go on to commit a serious sexual offence.

“It’s really important for us that people do feel safe and are able to enjoy going out without fear of what might happen at the end of the night.

“We will continue to have officers on regular foot patrol in this and others areas of the town to prevent offending of this nature.”

“I’d also like to urge members of the public to call or alert us, like they did in this incident, if they see any unwanted contact and behaviour. We would like to thank those people who stopped to help the victim this morning.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious relating to the assault is being urged to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference number 54230092765.